Video Shows New England Mother Fending Off Raccoon That Attacked Daughter

A surveillance video shows a New England mother fending off a raccoon that attacked her young daughter last week.

Logan MacNamara, of Ashford, recounted the incident to Storyful, which shared footage of MacNamara grabbing the attacking raccoon and flinging it across her yard in self-defense.

MacNamara said her 5-year-old daughter, Rylee, was outside waiting for the school bus when the wild animal suddenly jumped on her leg and ran outside after hearing Rylee scream for help, assuming the child had slammed her finger in their front door.

"I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her," MacNamara told Storyful. "If I didn’t have the video I wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly what happened, it all happened so fast."