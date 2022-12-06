Video Shows New England Mother Fending Off Raccoon That Attacked Daughter

By Jason Hall

December 6, 2022

A surveillance video shows a New England mother fending off a raccoon that attacked her young daughter last week.

Logan MacNamara, of Ashford, recounted the incident to Storyful, which shared footage of MacNamara grabbing the attacking raccoon and flinging it across her yard in self-defense.

MacNamara said her 5-year-old daughter, Rylee, was outside waiting for the school bus when the wild animal suddenly jumped on her leg and ran outside after hearing Rylee scream for help, assuming the child had slammed her finger in their front door.

"I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her," MacNamara told Storyful. "If I didn’t have the video I wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly what happened, it all happened so fast."

Per Rylee’s request “show everyone what the racoon did” we are headed to get checked out for rabies following this unprovoked racoon attack. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!! To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please contact licensing@storyful.com

Posted by Logan Kelsey MacNamara on Friday, December 2, 2022

The surveillance footage shows the raccoon latch onto the child's leg, who then screams while attempting to shake off the wild animal.

Logan is then seen running outside and grabbing the raccoon by the scruff of its neck, holding it and her daughter away from each other in each arm.

"Go inside! Get in the house!" Logan is heard yelling to Rylee in the footage.

Logan then throws the animal into the yard before it waddles away from the scene.

The mother initially shared the video on her Facebook at the request of her daughter who wanted to "show everyone what the raccoon did" and added that they were headed to get checked for rabies.

"I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan wrote.

