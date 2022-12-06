Washington Man Drives Over 5 Miles With Snow Covering Car's Windshield

A driver in Washington state thought they could get away with nearly zero visibility after a hefty round of snow, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax pulled over the driver after spotting them driving recklessly along SR 16 in Kitsap County on Sunday (December 4). It turns out the vehicle's windshield was almost completely covered with snow, with a small corner cleared of ice. They managed to drive over five miles before Weatherwax performed the traffic stop, according to officials.

When asked about the snow-caked windshield, the driver reportedly told the trooper their windshield wipers weren't working. The driver ended up getting a $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

"Please take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before you leave the house," Weatherwax tweeted alongside a picture of the car's frosted windshield.