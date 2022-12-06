Wisconsin Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe

My family hosts a "Christmas Cookie Party" every year. The idea is that everyone brings a couple of recipes, as well as the ingredients for those recipes, and spends the day baking and decorating delicious confections. Then at the end of the day, everyone gets to go home with a variety of different sweet treats, without having to make them all themselves.

It has become my personal mission over the years to bake the best Christmas cookie at the party. If you also want to wow your friends and family with the best Christmas cookie this holiday season, keep reading.

Shelly Rynearson of Oconomowac suggested trying out her recipe for "Gingerbread Snowflakes." It takes less than an hour to make five dozen of these bad boys. Here's what she had to say about the recipe:

"Cutting my favorite gingerbread cookie dough into snowflake shapes and decorating them with white icing was ideal for my theme get-together. I save these crunchy treats to enjoy on the way home from our Christmas tree outing."

The recipe calls for a few basic ingredients that you probably already have in your cupboards, and it only has four steps. What could be easier than that? Check out the full recipe for Rynearson's Gingerbread Snowflakes.