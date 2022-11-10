This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 10, 2022

Homemade butterscotch cupcakes
Photo: Getty Images

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Wisconsin bakery.

Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the best cupcakes in every state. Here was the methodology behind their selections:

"We've partnered with Yelp to find the best cupcake in every state. To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cupcake.' These spots were then ranked using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cupcake.' Using Yelp's list of best cupcake shops, we combed through the reviews to find the specific cupcake that tops the charts at each establishment."

If you're looking for the best cupcake in Wisconsin, they suggest trying out the Carrot Cake Cupcake at Comet Café in Milwaukee. Here's what they had to say about it:

"This hole-in-the-wall joint is famous for its savory diner eats, but make sure not to overlook their homemade cupcake menu. Although all the flavors draw raving reviews, customers claim the carrot cake cupcake is a 'must order.'"
