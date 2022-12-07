1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America

By Ginny Reese

December 7, 2022

When you think of the absolute best cities in America what comes to mind? Maybe cities with large populations or those with beachfront views?

Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America. The website states, "When we looked back on how the 50 most populous cities performed over the year, one city came out on top — Oklahoma City — and one surprising city fell to the bottom — Dallas. With such stark contrasts between how cities can fare in any given study, we were bound to ruffle some feathers this year."

According to the list, one Arizona city landed in the top 50. Phoenix came in at number 36 on the list. The city has never landed at number one on the list once, but it has landed in the top 15 nine times. Phoenix was ranked as the 38th best food city in America.

According to Clever, here are the top 20 best cities in America for 2022:

  1. Oklahoma city, OK
  2. Raleigh, Nc
  3. Hartford, CT
  4. Kansas City, MO
  5. Indianapolis, IN
  6. Milwaukee, MWI
  7. Cincinnati, OH
  8. Providence, RI
  9. Richmond, VA
  10. Portland, OR
  11. Salt Lake City, UT
  12. Columbus, OH
  13. Denver, CO
  14. San Jose, A
  15. Austin, TX
  16. Las Vegas, NV
  17. Cleveland, OH
  18. St. Louis, MO
  19. Nashville, TN
  20. Orlando, FL

Check out the full list of the best cities in America for 2022 on Clever's website.

