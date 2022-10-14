9 Texas Cities Rank Among America's Best Cities For Driving

Most Americans rely on driving to get around. Some residents have it easier than others, however, based on where they live.

WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities based on driver-friendliness. The website states, "To determine those places, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness."

According to the list, nine Texas cities ranked among the top 20 best cities to drive in. Plano came in second overall, placing the highest of the Texas cities. It was 10th overall for safety. Here are all the Texas cities that placed in the top 20, along with where they fell on the list:

Plano- 2

Corpus Christi- 3

Arlington- 8

Garland- 9

Austin- 11

El Paso- 13

Laredo- 14

Irving- 17

Lubbock- 20

Here are the top 30 cities to drive in, according to WalletHub:

Raleigh, NC Plano, TX Corpus Christi, TX Greensboro, NC Winston-Salem, NC Lincoln, NE Jacksonville, FL Arlington, TX Garland, TX Orlando, FL Austin, TX Tampa, FL El Paso, TX Laredo, TX Boise, ID Lexington-Fayette, KY Irving, TX Scottsdale, AZ Irvine, CA Lubbock, TX

The complete list of America's best cities for driving can be found on WalletHub's website.