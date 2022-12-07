'Armed and Dangerous' Fugitive On The Run In Nebraska

Police in southeast Nebraska are searching for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive.

The Beatrice Police Department says they're looking for an individual by the name of Devon Kagy of Fairbury. He is 29-years-old, 5'10"and weighs 200 pounds, and has outstanding warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, probation violations, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and flight to avoid arrest.

Police have asked that anyone who sees or knows where Kagy is to call them immediately. You can contact the Beatrice Police Department directly at (402)223-4080. They also noted that you should not approach or attempt to capture Kagy yourself.