'Armed and Dangerous' Fugitive On The Run In Nebraska
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 7, 2022
Police in southeast Nebraska are searching for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive.
The Beatrice Police Department says they're looking for an individual by the name of Devon Kagy of Fairbury. He is 29-years-old, 5'10"and weighs 200 pounds, and has outstanding warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, probation violations, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and flight to avoid arrest.
Police have asked that anyone who sees or knows where Kagy is to call them immediately. You can contact the Beatrice Police Department directly at (402)223-4080. They also noted that you should not approach or attempt to capture Kagy yourself.
This is not the first time Kagy has resisted arrest. Back in February, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for Kagy's home in the 1100 block of B Street in Fairbury. According to Sheriff Nick Georgi, Kagy drove way from the house as deputies were preparing to serve the warrant. They pulled him over and arrested him a couple blocks way. When deputies performed the search warrant, they found meth, marijuana, THC edibles, THC wax, a large amount of psychedelic mushrooms, and numerous paraphernalia and distribution items.
In addition, Kagy was previously incarcerated in 2012. Offenses included felony possession of a controlled substance — methylphenidat, and a misdemeanor for obstructing a peace officer. He was released in 2013.