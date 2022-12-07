Body Found Outside Of California Elementary School

A body was found inside of a park very close to an elementary school in Santa Clarita on Wednesday morning after loud noises were reported by locals. According to KTLA, the body was discovered on Northbridge Park's basketball court outside of Charles Helmers Elementary School. There has been no information released regarding the exact time that the incident occurred, but the body was found at 6:50 a.m before any classes were in session at the school.

KTLA obtained arial footage of the crime scene that showed the body covered by a white sheet on the court with a rifle close by. The footage also showed emergency vehicle surrounding the scene off of Grandview Drive. A neighbor who lives close to where the body was found told KTLA that she heard a "loud noise" similar to that of a gunshot.

Information regarding the identity of the deceased, or how the person died has not been released. Similarly, information regarding a possibly suspect for what could have been a homicide has yet to be detailed as authorities continue to investigate. KTLA noted that there has been no information released about classes taking place at the elementary school in wake of the incident.