California Fire Prompts 'Suspicious' Death Investigation

A fire was started at a small, one-story "bungalow" in Hollywood on Monday night and the cause of the fire, in addition to what was found inside of the aftermath, remains a mystery. According to ABC7, the fire occurred at 9:45 p.m off of Fountain Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, fire fighters searched the rubble and made a chilling discovery.

ABC7 mentioned that investigators found a body inside of the burned bungalow. The person remains unidentified, but police believe that the individual could have already been dead "prior to the fire." Police, "arson investigators," and animal control officers were called to the scene after the fire to dig up clues that could lead them to a possible suspect. No information was released regarding the cause of the fire. ABC7 noted that police roped off the area with caution tape overnight to keep civilians safe and to contain the crime scene.

There have been no further details released by authorities regarding a possible suspect, or the identity of the body that was found in the house after the fire. Similarly, information encompassing "suspicion" surrounding the death of the individual found after the fire has not been released as the investigation proceeds.