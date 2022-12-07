Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Identified As Missing 21-Year-Old Man

Authorities pulled a man from Lake Michigan early Wednesday morning off of Oak Street Beach. According to WGN9, 21-year-old Krzysztof Szubert was unresponsive when he was pulled from the lake. Upon rescue, he was quickly taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after arriving. WGN9 mentioned that Szubert was last seen by a few friends on Saturday night during a holiday party at River North's "Howl At The Moon" bar located off of Hubbard Street.

‘I saw him standing there, then the next moment he wasn’t there,” Szubert's friend Michal Wojasinski explained to NBC 5. “Nobody saw him leaving. The next day, on Sunday, I went to his room and knocked on door – it was empty – he was not there.”

His body was pulled from the lake four days later around 2:00 a.m. NBC5 shared that the incident is not being referred to as a drowning, rather; detectives are calling it a "death investigation." No information was released regarding the situation that led Szubert into the lake, or how long he had been there before being pulled out by authorities. WGN9 noted that Area Three Detectives are working to uncover more clues regarding the incident as the investigation proceeds.