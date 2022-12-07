Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'

The first live "Hanukkah Sessions" was a success! The special event, hosted by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin, celebrated the holiday early on Monday (December 5) at a sold-out show at Los Angeles' club Largo.

The pair were joined by a star-studded list of performers like Beck, P!nk, Jack Black and even Grohl's daughter Violet, who covered songs by Jewish artists, per Variety. All proceeds from the event, which is the third in this year's series, are going toward the Anti-Defamation League.

Director Judd Apatow kicked off the show with his rendition of Blood Sweat and Tears' "Spinning Wheel," supposedly inspired by a karaoke night with Grohl's family in Hawaii. P!nk was next, introducing herself as "my name's Alecia, I'm a Jew" before jumping into her hit "Get The Party Started."Inara George, who collaborated with Kursin on The Bird and the Bee, then treated the crowd to 10cc's "The Things We Do For Love," before 16-year-old Violet's acoustic performance of "At Seventeen" by Janis Ian.

Beck hit the stage for his own hit "E-Pro" followed by Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who sang her band's own hit track "Heads Will Roll." Jack Black also surprised the crowd when he took the stage to perform "The Spirit of Radio" by Rush. The night concluded with Grohl's performance of "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman and an encore of David Lee Roth's "Just a Gigolo" with surprise backup from Beck, Jack Black and Black's Tenacious D counterpart Kyle Gass.

Grohl's "Hanukkah Sessions" launched during the pandemic in 2020. Though not Jewish himself, the frontman said Kurstin have him a greater appreciation for the holiday when talking about the sessions in 2020.

"This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me," he said at the time. "It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah."