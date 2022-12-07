Decision Made On Amendment To Make All Nantucket Beaches Topless

A bylaw amendment to make all beaches on Nantucket topless has been approved by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

"In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to go topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket," the determination, which is addressed to Town Clerk Nancy Holmes, stats via the Office of the Attorney General.

The ruling amends Nantucket's prior Coastal Areas and Open Spaces bylaws, which allowed only men to be shirtless in public, while women faced up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $300 if they went topless in public.

In May, Nantucket residents voted 327-242 on the "Gender Equality on Beaches" measure Tuesday (May 4) night, WPRI reported at the time.