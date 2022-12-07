Georgia Police Arrest, Charge 'Wrong Sister' For Crime

Police in La Grange recently arrested the wrong sister for stealing from a Home Depot in early November. According to WSB-TV, police issued an apology to the woman for arresting her for "looking too much like her sister." Upon initial investigation, Toni Maddox was charged for the crime until authorities realized that they had made a mistake. FOX5 shared that employee's of the Home Depot located off of Lafayette Parkway recognized the wrong sister as the shoplifter, and she was taken into custody.

WSB-TV mentioned that the actual shoplifter was Maddox's sister 53-year-old Deborah Simpson. Maddox has since been released and all of the charges that she faced were dropped nearly one month after the incident occurred. There was no information released by authorities that detailed if the sisters exchanged words, or have contacted each-other in any way since Maddox's arrest. Simpson is the new suspect and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Police stated multiple times that they made a mistake and that Maddox was no where near the scene of the crime when her sister Deborah shoplifted from the Home Depot.

Information regarding Simpson's whereabouts was not released as the search for the "right" sister continues.