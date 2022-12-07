This Restaurant Serves The Best Ribs In Georgia

Ribs are a staple food that are especially enjoyed throughout the Midwestern, and Southern portions of the United States. This entree is often slathered in BBQ sauce and paired with coleslaw, corn, potato salad, and mac and cheese. There are many restaurants throughout the country that serve ribs, but only one restaurant is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best ribs in Georgia can be found at Blind Pig BBQ located in Jackson. Mashed mentioned that these ribs are known for being so savory that they simply "fall-off-the-bone."

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best ribs in the entire state:

"Only in Your State calls Georgia's Blind Pig BBQ "small but legendary," which seems a fitting moniker for the restaurant with the state's most savory ribs. These fall-off-the-bone beauties are prepared old-school style, with tons of talent and time going into each order. As TripAdvisor notes, the ribs are the thing to order at Blind Pig BBQ, with some reviewers noting that they were the "best they'd ever eaten." So, try them for yourself next time you're in the Peach State."

For more about the best ribs in each state visit mashed.com.