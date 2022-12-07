A mansion in Texas is back on the market — and the listing agent made it more appealing to prospective buyers. Not only did the house get a $300,000 price cut, but its also been revamped just in time for Christmas.

The 5,300-square-foot mansion in San Antonio dubbed "the crown jewel of Castle Hills" features a koi pond, new pool, gazebo, multiple outdoor living spaces and a fire pit, the listing held by Phyllis Browning Company's Stephanie Jewett Paxton states. Inside, you'll find an elegant kitchen, two primary suites, and an upstairs living room with a walk-out balcony. That is, of course, if Buddy the Elf hasn't made a mess yet!

New photos of the listing show a man dressed as Buddy from Elf and someone dressed as the Grinch spreading holiday spirit on the $1.7 million home, the San Antonio Current reports. Buddy is seen decorating a Christmas tree in the living room while the Grinch looks in from outside, plus Buddy hilariously trying to stop the Grinch from taking household belongings.

The listing has only been on realtor.com for less than a week.

Check out photos and the listing.