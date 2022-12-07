Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On Her New Single

“Ain’t nobody dissing nobody," Saweetie said. "When I went on Caresha Please, I told y’all, whoever’s on ‘Don’t Say Nothin,’ whoever that messaging was towards, it wasn’t toward nobody. Ain’t nobody dissing them boys. So you can kill them rumors and kill that because y’all don’t even know who I’m talking about.”



Fans have been talking about the lyrics in question since she released the track last month. On the song, she spits bars like "A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on?/That’s light, better check my net worth, post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt/That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs, he got mad and told my business to the blogs." People associated the "hunnid K" line with Lil Baby due to a rumor that he dropped $100,000 on her in the Chanel store. They also thought the ex she mentioned is Quavo since that was her previous public relationship.



“I saw some of the blog write-ups and they were all wrong,” Saweetie said during her recent interview with Yung Miami. “Honestly, the people who I wrote that about will never see the light of day. Like, it never even got to that point of publicity.”



Saweetie's explanation appears to make sense after Lil Baby also denied the rumors that she was sitting on his lap in a viral photo. So far, Quavo has not responded to any of the discourse about the song.