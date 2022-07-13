“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” Quavo says. “I don’t like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”



The video also shows Saweetie falling on the floor of the elevator, but Quavo doesn't help her up at all. Despite the abundant criticism they faced online, either rapper formally addressed the video publicly. Several months after the incident and the end of their relationship, Saweetie took the time to denounce rumors of reconciliation between them, but didn't say anything about the video. Now that they've both moved on with their lives, the Migos rapper has remained focused on his own career in music, and now film.



“I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off,” Quavo says.



The Migos rapper is on the cusp of fully immersing himself into Hollywood as an actor. He's got two major films on the way, Wash Me in the River starring Robert De Niro and Cash Out starring John Travolta, as well as another film based on Atlanta's car culture. In addition to his film ambitions, he's also preparing a full-length album with Takeoff under their newly established moniker Unc & Phew. Quavo comments on his thoughts on the Migos' legacy thus far and even said that his solo endeavors won't harm the group, who have been plagued with break-up rumors recently.



“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” Quavo says. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members."



I’m a quarterback in life,” he adds. “But now that I want it, I’m just going to show you.”