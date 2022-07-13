Quavo Opens Up About Fight With Saweetie: 'I Don't Like What People Think'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2022
Quavo has moved on from his once-icy relationship with Saweetie. Yet, he still feels some type of way about how he was perceived in the public eye after a damning video revealed a tense altercation between the two rappers.
In a new interview GQ published on Wednesday, July 13, Quavo reflects on what happened between him and Saweetie that day. Over a week after they broke up last year, TMZ posted footage of a physical argument they got into at Saweetie's apartment complex in Hollywood back in 2020. The video shows the "Icy" rapper throwing something at Quavo's head before he dragged her into an elevator where they tussled over an orange suitcase.
“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” Quavo says. “I don’t like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”
The video also shows Saweetie falling on the floor of the elevator, but Quavo doesn't help her up at all. Despite the abundant criticism they faced online, either rapper formally addressed the video publicly. Several months after the incident and the end of their relationship, Saweetie took the time to denounce rumors of reconciliation between them, but didn't say anything about the video. Now that they've both moved on with their lives, the Migos rapper has remained focused on his own career in music, and now film.
“I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off,” Quavo says.
The Migos rapper is on the cusp of fully immersing himself into Hollywood as an actor. He's got two major films on the way, Wash Me in the River starring Robert De Niro and Cash Out starring John Travolta, as well as another film based on Atlanta's car culture. In addition to his film ambitions, he's also preparing a full-length album with Takeoff under their newly established moniker Unc & Phew. Quavo comments on his thoughts on the Migos' legacy thus far and even said that his solo endeavors won't harm the group, who have been plagued with break-up rumors recently.
“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” Quavo says. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members."
I’m a quarterback in life,” he adds. “But now that I want it, I’m just going to show you.”