The 1975's Matty Healy Ages Like Fine Wine In New Music Video
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 7, 2022
Have you ever wondered what the 1975's Matty Healy is going to look like when he grows old? Well, you no longer need to wonder. The 1975 just released the music video for their track "Oh Caroline," in which Healy appears as an old man. In fact, the whole band does.
The 1975 announced the release today (December 7) on their Instagram. In the video, an elderly Healy puts on a pair of headphones to dance alone in a vacant ballroom. A spotlight shines down on him as he sings, "I don't want to waste my life without you, baby."
Scenes of him as a younger man dancing passionately with a woman are cut between the clips, likely alluding to a long-lost love. However, one fan had a different theory. "Every the 1975 music video is just an excuse for matty to show everyone that he can actually dance," they wrote under the post.
"Oh Caroline" comes off the band's most recent record Being Funny In Foreign Language, which arrived back on October 14 via Dirty Hit. The album is their first full-length release since 2020, following Notes on a Conditional Form.