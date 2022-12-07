The 1975's Matty Healy Ages Like Fine Wine In New Music Video

Have you ever wondered what the 1975's Matty Healy is going to look like when he grows old? Well, you no longer need to wonder. The 1975 just released the music video for their track "Oh Caroline," in which Healy appears as an old man. In fact, the whole band does.

The 1975 announced the release today (December 7) on their Instagram. In the video, an elderly Healy puts on a pair of headphones to dance alone in a vacant ballroom. A spotlight shines down on him as he sings, "I don't want to waste my life without you, baby."

Scenes of him as a younger man dancing passionately with a woman are cut between the clips, likely alluding to a long-lost love. However, one fan had a different theory. "Every the 1975 music video is just an excuse for matty to show everyone that he can actually dance," they wrote under the post.

You can watch the music video exclusively on Facebook.