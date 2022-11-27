Watch Matty Healy Yell At Security In Autotune Without Stopping Song

By Katrina Nattress

November 27, 2022

Reading Festival 2022 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images Europe

It's not uncommon for bands to stop a show and ask security to help a fan in need, but it's a whole other story when the band manages to get the message across without even stopping the song. During a recent show in Phoenix, The 1975's Matty Healy noticed someone in the crowd had fallen during their performance of "I Like America & America Likes Me." The A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships track famously features autotune and almost a spoken-word sort of delivery, so instead of halting the show, Healy kept on the autotune and addressed the situation in the song's melody.

“Someone’s fallen down over there, go and f**king sort them out," he told security. "Stop standing there like a bunch of d**kheads.” A fan caught it all on film and shared the incident on TikTok, which you can watch below.

Warning: Explicit Language

This isn't the first memorable thing Healy's done during the band's North American tour. Earlier this month, he pulled a bizarre stunt and ate a raw piece of steak onstage. The 1975 recently released their fourth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language and continue their North American tour through mid-December, so there's plenty of time for more viral Matty Healy videos.

The 1975
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.