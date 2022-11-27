Watch Matty Healy Yell At Security In Autotune Without Stopping Song

It's not uncommon for bands to stop a show and ask security to help a fan in need, but it's a whole other story when the band manages to get the message across without even stopping the song. During a recent show in Phoenix, The 1975's Matty Healy noticed someone in the crowd had fallen during their performance of "I Like America & America Likes Me." The A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships track famously features autotune and almost a spoken-word sort of delivery, so instead of halting the show, Healy kept on the autotune and addressed the situation in the song's melody.

“Someone’s fallen down over there, go and f**king sort them out," he told security. "Stop standing there like a bunch of d**kheads.” A fan caught it all on film and shared the incident on TikTok, which you can watch below.

Warning: Explicit Language