This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?

That's why Taste of Home found the best bakery in every state, including Colorado. According to the website, the Centennial State's No. 1 bakery is Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen!

This historic place serves all kinds of fresh bread, including ones with pumpkin seeds, onions, or sunflower seeds baked into them. They also sell rolls with several tasty ingredients placed on top. Here's why writers picked this spot:

"Wimberger’s Bakery has been a fixture in Colorado Springs since 1970. It was founded by Robert and Gisela Wimberger who longed for the traditional breads of their native Germany, and it’s still family-run today. Baked daily are rye breads, seeded breads, pretzels, Kaiser rolls and pastries. Try this old-world rye bread recipe at home."