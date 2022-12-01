This Is Colorado's Best Pie

There's something magical about pie, from the ease of making it to the comforting fragrance when it's fresh out of the oven. While most people think about pie around the holiday season, you can enjoy a slice anytime during the year.

Since there are plenty of bakeries and restaurants baking these delicious desserts, Tasting Table found the best pie in every state. According to writers, Colorado's most delicious pie is the apple peach praline pie from You Need Pie! Diner & Bakery! Here's why it was chosen:

"Between serving weddings and creating delicious pies in Estes Park, You Need Pie! Diner & Bakery is a busy business. The apple peach praline should be at the top of your must-try list, but all the options from the store are good. When visiting, be sure to take note of the hours because they shift with the seasons."

If you want to try a slice of this pie, drop by 509 Big Thompson Ave #300 in Estes Park. You Need Pie! is available for dine-in and takeout.

Curious about other states' most popular pie? Check out the full list on Tasting Table's website.