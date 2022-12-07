This Was Most Searched Term On Google In 2022

Google announced that the most searched term in the world in 2022 was "Wordle." It was also the top search term in the United States, beating out "election results" and "Betty White."

"Queen Elizabeth" and "Bob Sagat" rounded out the top five most searched terms in the U.S.

Wordle is a popular word-guessing game released in 2021. It quickly took the internet by storm as people tried to guess the daily five-letter word in five tries and then shared the colorful boxes showing their attempts on social media.

The game was bought by the New York Times in February 2022. In July, the Times announced it was partnering with Hasbro to turn the online game into a board game.

"'Wordle' was the top trending search globally, as guessing five-letter words every day became a way of life. On Assistant, one of the top asks on mobile this year was to 'tell me a fun fact.' We saw pop culture continue to leave its mark as we searched for "how to become a fighter pilot" thanks to 'Top Gun: Maverick,' and how to learn new languages, specifically Minion, High Valyrian, and Klingon. Most of us also couldn't seem to get songs from hit TV shows out of our head, with Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' becoming the top global Hum to Search song," Google Trends data editor Simon Rogers wrote in a blog post.