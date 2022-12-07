The Most Googled Musician Of 2022 Might Shock You

When we think back on 2022, we'll think of the big moments in pop culture that defined the year like Will Smith's Oscars slap, the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial and the death of major music artists including Takeoff, Aaron Carter and Loretta Lynn.

That's why Google continues to bring back its "Year in Search" list. This year, the most Googled words, musicians, TV shows, movies, athletes and news stories have been laid out for all to see. As far as music goes, Google ranked the top 10 Google searches for musicians and bands... and the results might shock you.

Adam Levine takes the cake for most Googled musician after news of a cheating scandal rocked the world. The Maroon 5 frontman issued a statement after the alleged year-long affair made headlines. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he said at the time.

Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar and Migos round out the top 5. Noticeably absent from the top 10 is Taylor Swift, who had a record-breaking year with a new album and the announcement of a new tour. That doesn't mean the "Lavender Haze" songstress didn't show up in the Google rankings at all, though! In the "tickets" category, "Taylor Swift tickets" comes in at No. 3 following inquiries for Disneyland and Bad Bunny tickets.

Here's a look at the most searched musicians and bands of 2022:

Adam Levine Mary J. Blige Lil Tjay Kendrick Lamar Migos Tommy Lee Kate Bush Ricky Martin Young Thug Foo Fighters

Check out the full report.