1 Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023

It's never too early to start planning your 2023 travel plans! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 50 of the most beautiful, interesting and unique places around the world to travel to in the new year. While the list features notable destinations like the sun-soaked beaches of Maui and the stunning expanse of Tanzania, one city in Tennessee managed to make the cut.

So which Tennessee city was highlighted as one of the best places to travel to next year?

Nashville

Nashville's reputation as an "It City" has reached the far corners of the Earth as visitors from all over the globe have traveled to see what makes Music City so special. Tennessee's capital was named one of the best places to go for big-city thrills, joining other cities like Copenhagen, Madrid, Houston, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Seoul.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:

"The city's tourism renaissance is being fueled, in part, by a slew of just-opened hotels, including Conrad, 1 Hotel, and a Soho House. ...The newly redesigned Hermitage Hotel, meanwhile, now has the first Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant in the South. The Fifth + Broadway complex has new outposts of old favorites, like fried chicken staple Hattie B's, and the expansive Assembly Food Hall has dozens of choices, including bars, plural. That inimitable Nashville energy can still be found on Broadway, at honky-tonk bars that go until all hours, but there's also Justin Timberlake's sexy Twelve Thirty Club or live events like CMA Fest.

Check out Travel + Leisure's full report to see all the best places around the world to travel to in the next year.