Colorado Destination One Of The Best Places To Spend Christmas

By Zuri Anderson

December 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The "most wonderful time of the year" is around the corner, but some people are still figuring out their vacation plans. For those who want to get out of their hometown for the upcoming holiday weekend, Travel + Leisure has some options for you. Writers found the 15 best places to spend Christmas:

"The best places to go for Christmas are destinations that offer cheerful decorations and festive events that capture the holiday joy — and it doesn't hurt if there's also beautiful scenery. Not to mention, with many of these ideal Christmas destinations located across the country, you're only a road trip away from a perfect December vacation."

A well-known Colorado destination was featured on the list: Beaver Creek! Here's why it was chosen:

"Hit the slopes and enjoy the ultimate winter wonderland experience at Beaver Creek in Colorado. The season offers festive activities the whole family will enjoy — check the resort's calendar for a full lineup of holiday events. Stay just 26 feet away from the closest chairlift at The Osprey at Beaver Creek, a RockResort, which offers luxurious accommodations and an outdoor heated pool, or book one of just 60 rooms at The Pines Lodge, a RockResort, which boasts incredible views and ski-in/ski-out access."

Need more Christmas vacation ideas? Check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

