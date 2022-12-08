December 8 In Hip-Hop History: Nicki Minaj Is Born

Barbz across the world are rejoicing as their queen Nicki Minaj celebrates her 40th trip around the sun.



On December 8, 1982, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty was born in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to parents Robert and Carol Maraj. At the age of five, her mother moved her and her family from the island nation in the Caribbean to Southside Jamaica Queens. Although she initially wanted to pursue a career in medicine, Minaj later gained aspirations to become an actress. While she worked on her acting career, she also discovered her love for music.

