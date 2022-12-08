Florida Teen Blames 'Shadow In The Road' For Crashing Truck Into House

Authorities weren't buying a Florida teen's excuse after he was caught crashing his pickup truck into a house, per FOX 35.

The crash happened on the morning of December 3 at a home in the "B" section of Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. A witness told deputies they spotted the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Aidan Sauco-Maldonado, running away after slamming his vehicle into the home. No word on injuries or if the residence was occupied at the time.

When deputies shortly found him and questioned him about the crash, Maldonado said he saw a "shadow in the road," which caused him to swerve off the path. Cops noted that the suspect smelled like alcohol.

Maldonado ended up getting arrested and charged with driving under the influence, crashing into a residence, and running from deputies. No word on if the damaged home was occupied at the time.

Floridians have come up with strange excuses before when it comes to traffic goofs and serious incidents. One man brazenly reported his car missing when he actually crashed it into someone's home and left the scene. Then there was a driver who bought some whiskey shots after leaving the scene of a car crash.