‘Glee’ Comes To The Metaverse, But Not In The Way You Might Think
By John Popham
December 9, 2022
With the weather growing colder and decorations continuing to pop-up around the world, we all face the choice of venturing out into the weather for some holiday fun or staying inside where it's warm.
Well, Roblox and Fortnite players got to do a little of both when the Glee rewatch podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed rolled into iHeartLand Thursday night and took the center stage at State Farm Park.
“I feel like I’m ready for the holidays,” said host Jenna Ushkowitz, who played “Tina Cohen-Chang" on the show. “I feel like when we were doing Glee it was the one time everybody left for a while, and like went home, and things were quiet. It was the only time we didn’t see each other.”
Ushkowitz and her co-host Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) were joined by Darren Criss who portrayed “Blaine Anderson” for five of the show’s six seasons. Criss had his own Glee holiday memory to share with his former castmates, and it was a time he returned from a Broadway production back to the musical TV show’s set.
“The first day I come back, we had like a talking to, from one of the big bosses it was kind of like a finger wag. We were misbehaving or something,” Criss said laughing. “I was like, ‘Guys what did I miss?’ Whatever it was it was kind of benign, nut at the time when you're on the clock it was a very stressful production.”
Players who logon to Fortnite can experience the podcast playing throughout iHeartLand while they tackle the new winter wonderland mini games that have blown in from up north. The entire island is covered in snow and decked out with new holiday décor. Players can now go ice skating and search for hidden holiday gifts. We also updated our games to include a winter-themed escape room with new puzzles and a parkour obstacle course.
Roblox players can find a brand-new skating rink in iHeartLand’s State Farm Neighborhood that sits adjacent to State Farm Park. Jake from State Farm will continue to offer daily quests, now with one taking place in a giant ice fort where users compete in a snowball fight to have their avatar on the leaderboard and podium. The State Farm Ferris Wheel – now completely covered in holiday lights – will still offer the best view of iHeartLand! As always make sure to visit the Intel® House of Wonder for upgrades to enhance your experience.
IHeartPodcasts' Holiday Special is live now and will run through Sunday, December 11. Login now to experience the holiday magic from the comforts of your home. Listen to more And That's What You REALLY Missed on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.