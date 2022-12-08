‘Glee’ Comes To The Metaverse, But Not In The Way You Might Think

With the weather growing colder and decorations continuing to pop-up around the world, we all face the choice of venturing out into the weather for some holiday fun or staying inside where it's warm.

Well, Roblox and Fortnite players got to do a little of both when the Glee rewatch podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed rolled into iHeartLand Thursday night and took the center stage at State Farm Park.

“I feel like I’m ready for the holidays,” said host Jenna Ushkowitz, who played “Tina Cohen-Chang" on the show. “I feel like when we were doing Glee it was the one time everybody left for a while, and like went home, and things were quiet. It was the only time we didn’t see each other.”