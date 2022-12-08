Gorillaz Share 'Skinny Ape,' Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Live Debut

Gorillaz have shared the new single "Skinny Ape" from their upcoming album Cracker Island. In addition, they've announced a two-city augmented reality live debut for the track.

The first of the two "immersive" live debuts of "Skinny Ape" is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on December 17 in Times Square. The second follows at 14:00 GMT on December 18 in Piccadilly Circus, London. The shows were conceptualized by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and French director and illustrator Fx Goby. They will use Google's augmented reality product ARCore Geospatial API for the events.

"These first-of-their-kind immersive experiences will allow fans to gather together to witness Gorillaz play in real life — actually larger than life — as Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel literally tower over them, playing in the midst of two of the world’s most iconic skylines," according to a statement.

Check out a short teaser trailer for the "Skinny Ape" immersive live performance below, which shows the avatars moving between the New York City skyscrapers like King Kong.