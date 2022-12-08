Gorillaz Share 'Skinny Ape,' Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Live Debut
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 8, 2022
Gorillaz have shared the new single "Skinny Ape" from their upcoming album Cracker Island. In addition, they've announced a two-city augmented reality live debut for the track.
The first of the two "immersive" live debuts of "Skinny Ape" is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on December 17 in Times Square. The second follows at 14:00 GMT on December 18 in Piccadilly Circus, London. The shows were conceptualized by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and French director and illustrator Fx Goby. They will use Google's augmented reality product ARCore Geospatial API for the events.
"These first-of-their-kind immersive experiences will allow fans to gather together to witness Gorillaz play in real life — actually larger than life — as Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel literally tower over them, playing in the midst of two of the world’s most iconic skylines," according to a statement.
Check out a short teaser trailer for the "Skinny Ape" immersive live performance below, which shows the avatars moving between the New York City skyscrapers like King Kong.
"To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up," virtual bass player Murdoc Niccals said. "Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!"