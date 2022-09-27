Stevie Nicks Had 'One Demand' While Working On New Gorillaz Album
By Katrina Nattress
Gorillaz enlisted some pretty big names for their upcoming album Cracker Island, but perhaps the biggest is Stevie Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac singer is featured on a track called "Oil" and recently gushed about her experience working on the song in a new interview.
“Well, I have to tell you, it was really great,” she said. “Because [Cracker Island co-producer] Greg Kurstin sent [the song] to me. I call Greg back, and I go, ‘Oh, I think this is now our new favorite song, and I haven’t even sung on it yet. But yes, I would love to do this.’”
“I learned that song as if I had written that song and as if I was a Englishman, with that accent. And I love it so much.” she added.
However, the iconic singer-songwriter had "one demand" for appearing on the album: she wanted to be featured in the music video. “Because that’s how I know about the Gorillaz, is because of all their crazy cartoon videos,” Nicks explained. “I want to be a Gorilla, and I want to have big, false eyelashes, and I want to have blonde hair, right? So, that’s what I said. And so, they’re doing it as we speak. And the whole song is… I think that song is somewhere between love and war.”
“I can’t wait till it comes out because I’m so proud of it," she continued. "Now, I was an honorary Heartbreaker. I was an honorary Foo Fighter. And now, I’m an honorary Gorilla. I’m so happy.”
Cracker Island is slated for a February 23, 2023 release. Over the weekend, the band premiered a new song with Beck live during a show in Los Angeles.