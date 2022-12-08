Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
December 8, 2022
What’s light, fluffy, and certain to satisfy you? Pastries! These baked goods can be savory, sweet, or both and pair nicely with a nice drink. Luckily, there are plenty of bakeries, coffee shops, and eateries crafting these delicious bites.
If you’re looking for your next bread-based fix, Yelp can help. The website found the best place to grab pastries in every state:
"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries.'"
The top pick for Washington state is Petit Pierre Bakery! Dozens of sweet and savory options await you for both breakfast and lunch, including croissants, tartines, sandwiches, scones, and more. You also get free refills on drip coffee! Customers recommend going early in the morning so you have the most options.
Diana X. gushed about her experience at this French bakery:
"This place was hopping on a Sat morning for good reason. The baked goods selection is exactly what you'd want to see from a French-style viennoiserie... You've got your standard butter and chocolate croissants, brioche, pain aux raisins, danishes, kouign amann, and financiers. Plus more decadent spins, like a twice baked chocolate pistachio cream croissant and s'mores Croissant. The chocolate croissant is plain yet delicious, with a rich dark chocolate bar running through the bottom. The outside is crispy, interior less lattice and airy and more flat and buttery with layers melded together. Everything is fresh and of high quality."
You can find Petit Pierre Bakery at 6801 Greenwood Ave N, 113A, in Seattle.
Check out the full list of amazing pastry spots on Yelp’s website.