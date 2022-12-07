This Is Washington's Best Bakery

By Zuri Anderson

December 7, 2022

Homemade Sweet Donuts with Pink Frosting
Photo: Getty Images

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?

That's why Taste of Home found the best bakery in every state, including Washington state. According to the website, the Evergreen State's No. 1 bakery is Sluys' Poulsbo Bakery! All of their bread, pastries, and specialty desserts are made from scratch, including natural grain, rye, sourdough, and donuts. Here's why writers picked this spot:

"This nomination for best bakery came from Elizabeth Bramkamp of Gig Harbor, Washington, and we agree. Sluys Poulsbo Bakery has been family-run since the early 1960s, making all of their breads and pastries in small batches by hand. Their intriguing breads include Norwegian Black and Cardamom Orange. They also hold a doughnut-eating contest—the doughnut dubbed 'King Olaf' weighs three pounds!"

You can find Sluys' at 18924 Front St NE, Suite 206, in Poulsbo.

Check out every state's best bakery on Taste of Home's website.

