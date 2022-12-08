Man Trapped In Moving Car On Highway For Hours After Cruise Control Breaks

A driver was reportedly trapped on the highway for hours after the cruise control of his vehicle refused to cancel outside Zhuzhou, a city in the Hunan province of China, the Drive reports.

The driver, identified only as 'Mr. Luo,' claims that the brakes on his Haval H6 crossover -- one of the most popular domestically built vehicles in China -- didn't work and the automobile continued traveling at speeds exceeding just over 62 MPH until it ran out of gas.

Mr. Luo was reported to be stuck in the moving vehicle for about 320 miles, according to the Chinese website AutoHome, which initially shared the story.

The driver called police during the situation and responding officers provided an escort to prohibit the vehicle from crashing into others.

Engineers for Haval were patched in as the incident took place but were unable to stop the vehicle prior to it running out of fuel.

Mr. Luo, who was traveling alone at the time, said he lost control of his emotions and became very upset upon realizing the situation that was taking place at the time.

Officials have yet to determine why the vehicle continued to move with cruise control on.

Haval vehicles, which are a sub-division of Great Wall Motors, and all other Chinese motor vehicle brands are not sold in the United States.