Viral Video Shows 'Angry' Snake On Hood Of Car Driving On Highway

A viral video shows an "angry" snake riding on the windshield of a couple's car while traveling on an Australian highway.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by Kerry Jenkins, shows the snake appear from the hood of the vehicle and move its head side to side as the car continues driving.

"We were on holidays at Darlington Beach, 30kms north of Coffs Harbour, travelling home to Forster," Jenkins wrote in a followup TikTok, which showed that the snake was still hanging onto the car. "We had been on the road for 250ks, 30ks from home on the Pacific Highway, when we noticed a little yellow head. I grabbed the phone & started recording. We didn't know what to do!

"We assumed it would just fly off, & didn't think it would have held on for so long. We knew the turn off wasn't far away, & wanted to be safe off the highway before we pulled over."

(WARNING: The video below contains foul language).