Popular South Florida Spot One Of The Best Places To Spend Christmas

By Zuri Anderson

December 8, 2022

Christmas Tree decorated with Red Christmas Ornaments and Christmas Presents, in front of the Atlantic Ocean in a beautiful idyllic sunny summer day.
Photo: Getty Images

The "most wonderful time of the year" is around the corner, but some people are still figuring out their vacation plans. For those who want to get out of their hometown for the upcoming holiday weekend, Travel + Leisure has some options for you. Writers found the 15 best places to spend Christmas:

"The best places to go for Christmas are destinations that offer cheerful decorations and festive events that capture the holiday joy — and it doesn't hurt if there's also beautiful scenery. Not to mention, with many of these ideal Christmas destinations located across the country, you're only a road trip away from a perfect December vacation."

A popular South Florida destination was featured on the list: the Florida Keys! Here's why it was chosen:

"With pleasantly warm December weather, the Florida Keys are an ideal escape for those looking to spend the holidays in a U.S. beach destination. Take a scenic road trip through the Florida Keys, stopping at islands en route to famous Key West. December is a popular time to visit these beautiful islands, so you may want to opt for a secluded stay at Sunset Key Cottages. To get to this charming resort, guests take a ferry from Key West to the 27-acre island. Upon arriving, you'll find serenity just a short ride from the attractions of Key West."

Need more Christmas vacation ideas? Check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

