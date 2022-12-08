Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman

Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person.

Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.

Prosecutors said Etheridge was driving under the influence when his vehicle struck several parked cars and a cement planter in the median on Bennington Street in Boston before rolling over.

Amber Pelletier, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger was reported to be seriously injured in the crash.

Etheridge fled the scene but was located by authorities about eight hours after the crash after checking himself into Massachusetts General Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

The surviving victim identified Etheridge as the driver, which was confirmed by blood found on the steering wheel by police through testing.

“This man’s reckless and senseless actions left one person dead and another seriously injured and endangered every motorist and pedestrian in the vicinity that day. We’re grateful for the jury’s work and their verdict and we will continue to support the individuals and families impacted by this tragedy,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media release obtained by NECN.

Prosecutors accused Etheridge of hitting four or five parked vehicles while traveling at 80 MPH at the time of the crash.

Etheridge could also face additional drunken driving charges in relation to the incident as evidence has shown that he and others involved were drinking at bars in East Boston prior to the accident, according to prosecutors.