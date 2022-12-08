The Linda Lindas Transform 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Into A Punk Christmas Party

The Linda Lindas transformed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage into a punk Christmas party last night (December 7).

The Los Angeles-based punk band took the stage to perform their new holiday single "Groovy Xmas," which arrived last month. The single follows The Linda Lindas' debut album, Growing Up, which was released earlier this year via Epitaph Records.

The Linda Lindas were inspired by some of their favorite punk bands to create their own version of an alternative Christmas carol. "There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Red Kross, Shonen Knife..." The Linda Lindas said in a press release. "We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!"

Check out The Linda Lindas' performance of "Groovy Xmas" below.