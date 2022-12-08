The Weeknd Debuts New Song In Latest Trailer For 'Avatar' Sequel

The first snippet from the song comes not long after The Weeknd announced his involvement with the film and its soundtrack. He didn't go into detail regarding just how involved he is with the film's music. Nonetheless, the Canadian singer was welcomed into the Avatar family with open arms. Producer Jon Landau shared a photo of him and Abel shortly after the song was revealed.



“As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family," Landau wrote in his caption.



His contributions to the long-awaited Avatar sequel were revealed before he achieved another outstanding accomplishment in his career. His 2015 single "Can't Feel My Face" reached diamond status according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It's the fourth diamond single h'es earned following "The Hills," "Starboy" and "Blinding Lights."



The Weeknd's new single drops December 15, which is the day before Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters.