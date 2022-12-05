The Weeknd Previews New Music From 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Soundtrack

The song will drop on the same day the film hits theaters. The official Twitter account confirmed The Weeknd's affiliation by reposting his tweet and showing fans that they follow him on Twitter. In a separate post, the film's producer Jon Landau revealed a photo of him and Abel and formally welcomed him into the Avatar family.



“As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family," Landau wrote.



James Cameron's Avatar 2: The Way of Water takes place a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the main character Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their family as they navigate through the troubles that follow them.



So far, Abel is the only known artist who's apart of the soundtrack for the film. The announcement comes after The Weeknd appeared on Metro Boomin's new album Heroes & Villains. It also arrives after Abel donated $5 million to fight world hunger and revealed the plans for his After Hours 'Til Dawn world tour, which begins next year.