The Weeknd Previews New Music From 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
December 5, 2022
The Weeknd is preparing for his journey to Pandora.
On Sunday, December 4, Abel took to social media to reveal his involvement with the soundtrack for the upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water. In his post, we can hear very brief clip of his new song with an Avatar logo in the background. The intro includes powerful drum beats and a glorious choir the music that's indicative of we'll hear throughout the long-awaited film. The Weeknd's post doesn't include any other specific details about the full scale of his involvement, but it does include the song's release date.
12.16.22 pic.twitter.com/G2FpRlzOKK— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 4, 2022
The song will drop on the same day the film hits theaters. The official Twitter account confirmed The Weeknd's affiliation by reposting his tweet and showing fans that they follow him on Twitter. In a separate post, the film's producer Jon Landau revealed a photo of him and Abel and formally welcomed him into the Avatar family.
“As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family," Landau wrote.
James Cameron's Avatar 2: The Way of Water takes place a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the main character Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their family as they navigate through the troubles that follow them.
So far, Abel is the only known artist who's apart of the soundtrack for the film. The announcement comes after The Weeknd appeared on Metro Boomin's new album Heroes & Villains. It also arrives after Abel donated $5 million to fight world hunger and revealed the plans for his After Hours 'Til Dawn world tour, which begins next year.