These Are The Best Places To See Holiday Lights In Texas

By Dani Medina

December 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year to catch beautiful holiday light displays around the Lone Star State!

Yelp compiled a list of the top 20 places in Texas to see holiday light displays. Here's how they did it:

We identified businesses in relevant categories including Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords between January 1, 2017 and December 2, 2022.

In no particular order, here's a look at the best places you and your loved ones can see stunning holiday displays in Texas:

  • San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio
  • Vitruvian Lights - Magical Night of Lights, Addison
  • Texas State Capitol, Austin
  • Peppermint Parkway, Del Valle
  • Magical Winter Lights, Baytown
  • Old West Christmas Light Fest, Boerne
  • Historic Downtown Grapevine, Grapevine
  • Windcrest Light Up, San Antonio
  • Houston Botanic Garden, Houston
  • Santa's Ranch, New Braunfels
  • El Paso Winterfest, El Paso
  • Dasher's Lightshow, Hockley
  • Frisco Square, Frisco
  • 37th Street Lights, Austin
  • Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show, San Antonio
  • Marble Falls Walkway of Lights, Marble Falls
  • The Light Park, Spring
  • The Alamo, San Antonio
  • The Stockyards, Fort Worth
  • Austin Trail of Lights, Austin

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.