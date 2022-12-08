These Are The Best Places To See Holiday Lights In Texas

It's the most wonderful time of the year to catch beautiful holiday light displays around the Lone Star State!

Yelp compiled a list of the top 20 places in Texas to see holiday light displays. Here's how they did it:

We identified businesses in relevant categories including Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords between January 1, 2017 and December 2, 2022.

In no particular order, here's a look at the best places you and your loved ones can see stunning holiday displays in Texas:

San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio

Vitruvian Lights - Magical Night of Lights, Addison

Texas State Capitol, Austin

Peppermint Parkway, Del Valle

Magical Winter Lights, Baytown

Old West Christmas Light Fest, Boerne

Historic Downtown Grapevine, Grapevine

Windcrest Light Up, San Antonio

Houston Botanic Garden, Houston

Santa's Ranch, New Braunfels

El Paso Winterfest, El Paso

Dasher's Lightshow, Hockley

Frisco Square, Frisco

37th Street Lights, Austin

Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show, San Antonio

Marble Falls Walkway of Lights, Marble Falls

The Light Park, Spring

The Alamo, San Antonio

The Stockyards, Fort Worth

Austin Trail of Lights, Austin

Check out the full report.