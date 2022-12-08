These Are The Best Places To See Holiday Lights In Texas
By Dani Medina
December 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's the most wonderful time of the year to catch beautiful holiday light displays around the Lone Star State!
Yelp compiled a list of the top 20 places in Texas to see holiday light displays. Here's how they did it:
We identified businesses in relevant categories including Local Flavor, Festivals, and Landmarks & Historical Buildings with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords between January 1, 2017 and December 2, 2022.
In no particular order, here's a look at the best places you and your loved ones can see stunning holiday displays in Texas:
- San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio
- Vitruvian Lights - Magical Night of Lights, Addison
- Texas State Capitol, Austin
- Peppermint Parkway, Del Valle
- Magical Winter Lights, Baytown
- Old West Christmas Light Fest, Boerne
- Historic Downtown Grapevine, Grapevine
- Windcrest Light Up, San Antonio
- Houston Botanic Garden, Houston
- Santa's Ranch, New Braunfels
- El Paso Winterfest, El Paso
- Dasher's Lightshow, Hockley
- Frisco Square, Frisco
- 37th Street Lights, Austin
- Lights Alive! Drive-thru Light Show, San Antonio
- Marble Falls Walkway of Lights, Marble Falls
- The Light Park, Spring
- The Alamo, San Antonio
- The Stockyards, Fort Worth
- Austin Trail of Lights, Austin