The holiday season is in full swing and it's time to get in the spirit. Some cities are decking the halls, putting up trees, and hanging lights as they begin the season of celebration.

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the top 10 Christmas towns in Texas. The website states, "Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. The top Christmas towns below go all out for the holiday season. From magical light displays to festivals focused around the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas."

According to the list, here are the top 10 Christmas towns in Texas:

Grapevine

The town hosts thousands of different holiday events from November through January. You can also take a look at the 100-foot Christmas tree at the Gaylord Texan Resort.

Fredericksburg

This town has a traditional Christmas market and thousands of twinkling lights.

Wimberley

Don't miss Wimberley's Trail of Lights at the EmilyAnn Theatre with thousands of lights that span over eight acres.

San Antonio

San Antonio's iconic riverwalk is decked out for the holidays.

Richmond

Check out the two most popular Christmas events in Richmond: Campfire Christmas and Christmas in the Park.

Jefferson

Check out the candle-lit tour known as the Holiday Trail of Lights.

College Station

Visit the town's best Christmas event: Santa's Wonderland.

Galveston

Galveston hosts tons of Christmas and holiday-themed attractions.

Marshall

Check out the more than 10 million lights that illuminate the town during the holiday season.

Grand Prairie

You can visit the town's drive-thru lights display known as Prairie Lights from the comfort of your car.