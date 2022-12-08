Three California Cities Named Among 'Most Fun Cities' In America

Would you consider your city a fun place to live and visit? Regardless of your idea of fun there are certain cities across the United States that provide a greater amount of entertainment, activities, and nightlife than other cities. The order of the most fun cities in California might surprise you.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the most fun cities in California are San Francisco in sixth, San Diego in sixteenth, and Los Angeles in twentieth place.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the most fun cities across the country:

"In order to determine the most fun cities in the U.S., WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Entertainment & Recreation, 2) Nightlife & Parties and 3) Costs. We evaluated those dimensions using 65 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective activities. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), the square root of the population was used to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities. Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the most fun cities across the country visit wallethub.com.