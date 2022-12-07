California Mountain Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations

Where are you spending the holidays this year? Maybe curled on your living room couch with a cup of hot chocolate in hand, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of your own home, or maybe you desire a change of scenery this season. For those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle and ring in the season in a beautiful location, look no further than one of the most picture-perfect Winter destinations in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Onlyinyourstate, the most picture-perfect destination for outdoor adventure in California is Mammoth Mountain.

Here is what Onlyinyourstate had to say about the picture-perfect place:

"Nestled on the border of Yosemite National Park and the eastern edge of the Sierras, Mammoth Mountain offers endless opportunities for outdoor play. The eponymous Mammoth Mountain Ski Area is one of the best places for year-round skiing, as the winter season in Mammoth typically runs from early November into May (after that, the summer season brings unique opportunities for high-flying fun on the mountains). Because of this, Mammoth Mountain is one of the country's most popular resorts; however, with more than 3,500 skiable acres, there's plenty of room for everyone. In fact, for families with kids or beginners, June Mountain offers some of the most spectacular views in the Sierras. The surrounding lakes, variety of terrain, and free lift tickets for kids 12 years old and under attract families all year long to what's colloquially refer to as “California’s Family Mountain.”

