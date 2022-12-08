Wisconsin Man Given 2 Days To Report To Jail Uses Time To Stab In-Laws

A Wisconsin man has been charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during a two-day window he was given to report to jail for another offense.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 36-year-old Michael Liu on battery and other misdemeanor charges November 30 after he attacked his wife. The judge then gave him two days to report to jail. The next day, Liu reportedly traveled to Crete, Illinois, to "enact revenge," according to the Will County Sheriff’s Department. Once there, he allegedly fired shots into his in-law's home, broke in and stabbed them both.

“The 66-year-old female victim was stabbed by Liu several times once Liu made entry,” deputies said. “The 68-year-old male victim came to his wife’s defense and was stabbed numerous times in the encounter. The male victim was able to wrestle Liu down to the ground and eventually took his knife away. The male victim defended himself and his wife by stabbing Liu an estimated seventeen times.”

Luckily, both victims are expected to recover.

Dorow revoked Liu's work-release privileges when he failed to report to the Waukesha County Jail. She also issued a bench warrant Monday (December 5) for his arrest. At the time of this writing, Liu is in the Will County Jail on 16 criminal counts, including attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion causing injury, and residential burglary, according to reports. Court records show Liu pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors. Four other misdemeanors and a felony stalking charge were dismissed.