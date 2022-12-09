A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers His Long-Awaited Album 'Me vs. Myself'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 9, 2022
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is making his comeback with his fourth studio album.
On Friday, December 9, the rapper, born Artist Dubose,https://www.instagram.com/p/ClvfUdgParW/ dropped off his new LP Me vs. Myself. His latest body of work contains 22 new songs including lead singles "Playa" featuring H.E.R., "B.R.O (Better Ride Out)" with Roddy Ricch and "Take Shots" featuring Tory Lanez. The LP also features other fresh collaborations with Kodak Black, who reunited with A Boogie for "Water (Drowning Pt. 2)," G Herbo, Lil Durk and Don Q. A Boogie laid down fresh bars over production from Boi-1da, 30 Roc, Wheezy, NOVA WAV, OG Parker, Smash David, S. Dot, and more.
"You don't know your fans until you go touch-to-touch.. that's what this album is all about," Artist told The Breakfast Club on Friday morning. "This is the most touch-to-ctouch album im ever going to do when it comes down to it. Meeting fans, signing autographs and CD's. I'm going to 1000 people a day in-stores type s**t, back-to-back."
The 27-year-old, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this week, truly has been getting up-close and personal with his fans. On the night before his album dropped, A Boogie teamed up with Power 105.1 for an exclusive listening event on a party bus with fans. In addition to playing the album early, the rapper also showed up to Times Square for a surprise appearance. He was bombarded by a massive mob of fans who swarmed the car he arrived in. Check out videos of the chaotic scene and listen to the album below.