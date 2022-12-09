A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers His Long-Awaited Album 'Me vs. Myself'

"You don't know your fans until you go touch-to-touch.. that's what this album is all about," Artist told The Breakfast Club on Friday morning. "This is the most touch-to-ctouch album im ever going to do when it comes down to it. Meeting fans, signing autographs and CD's. I'm going to 1000 people a day in-stores type s**t, back-to-back."



The 27-year-old, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this week, truly has been getting up-close and personal with his fans. On the night before his album dropped, A Boogie teamed up with Power 105.1 for an exclusive listening event on a party bus with fans. In addition to playing the album early, the rapper also showed up to Times Square for a surprise appearance. He was bombarded by a massive mob of fans who swarmed the car he arrived in. Check out videos of the chaotic scene and listen to the album below.