Charlie Puth Lights Up The Stage With An Inspirational Holiday Song

By Tony M. Centeno

December 10, 2022

Charlie Puth
Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth truly embodied the holiday spirit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

On Friday night, December 9, the 31-year-old crooner made his grand entrance at the Madison Square Garden following an intro from actress Katie Holmes. Puth kicked things off with a stunning rendition of "Lightswitch" and then moved on to his memorable hit "We Don't Talk Anymore." Midway through his set, the singer performed his viral smash "Left and Right" and blessed fans by hopping on the piano to sing his version of "This Christmas." He closed out his set by treating the audience to lively performances of "One Call Away," "Attention" and "See You Again."

His outstanding performance comes just days after Puth won at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The Grammy-nominated artist won the award for Collaboration Song of 2022 with BTS' Jung Kook for "Left and Right." It also comes not long after he seemingly introduced his new girlfriend to the world. While he celebrated his birthday last Friday, Puth took to Instagram to post images from a photo booth that he took with Brooke Sansone. Sansone is reportedly a family friend who fans think has been dating the singer for the past few months.

"🎶 Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)," Puth wrote in his caption.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One. The trek officially kicked off off on November 29th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, the annual tour will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta and Tampa, before wrapping up in Fort Lauderdale/Miami on December 18th.

