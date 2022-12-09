Demi Lovato Rocks Out During Grungy Medley Of Fan Favorites

Demi Lovato's latest performance comes just months after they swore that this next tour would be their last. In a pair of Instagram Stories they uploaded back in August, the singer claimed that they were "so f**king sick" and complained that they "can't do this anymore."



“I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed," Lovato wrote. "I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”



"The current 'Holy Fvck' tour will go on," they added, “Gonna power thru it for you guys, I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”



Demi Lovato might not be up for the tour life anymore, but they're still making new music. Earlier this week, the singer uploaded a video to TikTok to inform fans that they're back in the studio



“When [you’re] getting back in the studio,” they captioned. In the clip, Lovato is seen lip syncing to a sound that says, “Here we go! Here the f**k we go! Here the f**k we go!”



