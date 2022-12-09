Dua Lipa Dances Through Her Biggest Hits At Madison Square Garden

Dua slowed things down a bit, sitting on the stage surrounded by her dancers to sing her smash-hit collaboration with the legendary Sir Elton John, "Cold Heart." Dua recently joined Elton on stage in Los Angeles to perform the song for his last North American tour date ever.

To close out the show, Dua performed two of the biggest hits from her latest album. The funky, "Levitating" and the album's lead single "Don't Start Now" have dominated the airwaves since their releases and were a major part of the nu-disco trend that has kicked off the 2020s. During the closer, "Don't Start Now," Dua and her troupe of dancers gave the Jingle Ball crowd one last glorious dance break. While on tour, Dua typically busted out the viral "One Kiss" dance during the last song, turning a meme into a visual symbol of the singer's dedication to her craft, and reminding us all that she's worked hard to earn her title as one of pop's brightest stars.

In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.