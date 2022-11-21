Elton John Says 'Without America, I Wouldn't Be Here' During Final US Show

Elton John officially bid farewell to America during his final North American stop on the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. For those who weren't able to attend the star-studded show on Sunday, November 20th, iHeartRadio aired his emotional final song and closing remarks to his dedicated American fans live.

The beloved English singer-songwriter's final American show before heading to Australia in the new year was jam-packed with special guest stars. According to USA Today, Brandie Carlile came out for a rendition of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," and Dua Lipa came out to sing their hit remix "Cold Heart" which won the 2022 American Music Award for Best Collaboration that very night.

For the ultimate throwback, British singer KiKi Dee joined Elton on stage to sing perhaps the most famous duet in contemporary music, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" nearly 50 years after the song was released.

Before playing "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" for the show's closing song, the legendary singer addressed people in the audience. "Thank you all for dressing up. It makes me so happy to see you when you wear the most fantastic costumes and you've been to so many shows." He then went on to thank specifically American fans for supporting him since his debut in the early 1960s.

"I became successful first in America and you bought the singles and the albums and the 8-tracks, the cassettes, the CDs. More importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows which I love more than anything... So I want to thank you for that because you made me. Without America, I wouldn't be here. Thank you for all the years of love and generosity and loyalty," he said as the Dodger Stadium crowd roared.

"I wish you health and love, prosperity. Be kind to each other, okay? And farewell," Elton concluded as he began playing the bright opening chords to the titular track of his 1973 classic Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.