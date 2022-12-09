Elton John Quits Twitter Due To 'Unchecked' Misinformation

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 9, 2022

Elton John - Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Getty Images

The Rocket Man himself has left Twitter. Elton John made the announcement this morning (December 9), citing the platform's "recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

The news follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of the social media company back in October, which has caused Twitter to come under fire. Some believe Musk's commitment to free speech has allowed hate speech and misinformation to run rampid on the platform.

John made the announcement in a Tweet." All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together," he wrote. "Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

John is not the first well-known musician to leave Twitter. Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor announcing his departure last month, citing Musk as a reason for him leaving. "We don't need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything," he said.

Jack White left the site last week, citing Twitter's new stance on moderation. Before his exit, White addressed Musk directly. "Perhaps you're learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage," White said in an Instagram post. "Do the right thing Elon and don't provide other hate mongers a stage."

Elton John
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.